Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,313 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
