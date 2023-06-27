Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,869 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,976,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,708,000 after purchasing an additional 482,605 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,624,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,685,000 after purchasing an additional 756,451 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

