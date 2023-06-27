Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 277 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $191.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.75 and its 200-day moving average is $190.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

