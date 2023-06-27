Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 285 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,562 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,330,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,442,000 after buying an additional 1,121,408 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,314,000 after buying an additional 652,158 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,698,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average is $62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

