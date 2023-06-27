Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,070 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

