Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,459,000 after purchasing an additional 798,551 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,009,000 after purchasing an additional 606,859 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,520,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,339,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $69.55.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.