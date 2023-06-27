Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.24

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.24 and last traded at C$6.30, with a volume of 10434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$232.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.70.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy ( TSE:GTE Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of C$194.99 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.192354 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

