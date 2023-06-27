Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. 31,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 115,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $91.31 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Granite Ridge Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%.

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,779.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,766 shares of company stock worth $79,167. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

