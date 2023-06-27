Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.38

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.38 and last traded at $72.20, with a volume of 19992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gravity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Gravity Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gravity

Gravity ( NASDAQ:GRVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.51 million for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 19.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Gravity by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gravity by 2,105.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gravity by 1,366.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Gravity by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

Featured Stories

