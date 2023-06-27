Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:GHI)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Price Performance
GHI opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 21.06 and a current ratio of 21.06.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 64.62% and a return on equity of 17.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.
About Greystone Housing Impact Investors
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.
