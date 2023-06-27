Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:GHI)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Price Performance

GHI opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 21.06 and a current ratio of 21.06.

Get Greystone Housing Impact Investors alerts:

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 64.62% and a return on equity of 17.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GHI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

(Get Rating)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.