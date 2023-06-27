Guild Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,320 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,320 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. Adobe makes up approximately 1.4% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 37,194 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,239 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Adobe by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,672 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus boosted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $480.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $403.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.65. The stock has a market cap of $220.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

