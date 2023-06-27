Guild Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.7% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

