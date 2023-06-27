GXChain Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000965 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $22.13 million and approximately $180.89 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008847 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002135 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002570 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.