Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires 658 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 317,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,534,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,393,266. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $223.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

