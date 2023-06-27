Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys 199 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of American Express by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Up 0.1 %

AXP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.20. 175,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,268. The company has a market cap of $124.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

