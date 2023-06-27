Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 1,806 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 867 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $5.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $485.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.65.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

