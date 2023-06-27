Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 31,746 Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,746 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF comprises 2.2% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 123,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 31,313 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 588.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 138,741 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the second quarter worth $2,823,000.

Shares of JBBB opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.48.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

