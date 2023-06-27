Hall Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 155,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,990,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,297,000 after buying an additional 130,870 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 94,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 22,447 shares during the period. Finally, Holland Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 111,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.96. 960,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,795,560. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $82.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.42.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
