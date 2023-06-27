Hall Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 108.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,309 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.81.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.89. 1,121,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,880,853. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

