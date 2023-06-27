Hall Private Wealth Advisors Sells 77,945 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,945 shares during the quarter. Nokia Oyj accounts for about 1.1% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 28,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,587,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,881,805. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0329 per share. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

