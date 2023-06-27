Hall Private Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,930 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 11,585 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up about 3.5% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 204,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $97.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.09.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 16.40%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. HSBC lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from StockNews.com
- Is Peloton Stock a Buy After a Recent Downgrade?
- Activision Blizzard Shares up 1.83% Amid Regulators’ Blunders
- Rising Optimism: Analysts Say “Buy” Despite Earnings Uncertainty
- PetVivo Sales Spryng Higher on Injectable OA Relief for Pets
- Five stocks we like better than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.