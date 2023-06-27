Hall Private Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,930 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 11,585 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up about 3.5% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 204,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $97.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. HSBC lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

