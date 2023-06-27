Hall Private Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 5.7% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 919.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.78. 593,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,991,518. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.