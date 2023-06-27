Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.46. Approximately 50,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 428,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HROW shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Harrow Health from $27.20 to $32.40 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Harrow Health Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $523.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 530.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Stories

