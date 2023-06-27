Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.46. Approximately 50,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 428,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.
Several analysts recently issued reports on HROW shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Harrow Health from $27.20 to $32.40 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
The company has a market capitalization of $523.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 530.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
