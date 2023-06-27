Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Reaches $25.05

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $17.15 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for about $25.05 or 0.00082297 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 704,581 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,486 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

