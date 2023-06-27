Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 87.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HAS. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.45.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HAS stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.60. 60,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $86.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.59%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.