Head-To-Head Comparison: Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) and Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of PAVmed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Cell MedX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PAVmed and Cell MedX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A -276.05% -81.61% Cell MedX N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed $380,000.00 95.32 -$88.98 million ($1.00) -0.35 Cell MedX N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) N/A

This table compares PAVmed and Cell MedX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cell MedX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PAVmed. PAVmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cell MedX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PAVmed and Cell MedX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cell MedX 0 0 0 0 N/A

PAVmed currently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 968.38%.

Summary

Cell MedX beats PAVmed on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay. Its product pipeline also comprises EsoCure, an esophageal ablation device to treat dysplastic BE; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; NextFlo; and Veris cancer care platform. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cell MedX

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions. It develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general wellness and pain management treatment, which are controlled by the eBalance Console that acts as the central controller for three pre-programmed microcurrent algorithms, including wellness, pain management, and dual. The company was formerly known as Sports Asylum, Inc. and changed its name to Cell MedX Corp. in September 2014. Cell MedX Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada.

