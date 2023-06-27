Hermez Network (HEZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $196,190.21

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.82 or 0.00015777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $175.99 million and approximately $196,190.21 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019038 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013875 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,520.50 or 0.99962242 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.82798932 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $195,630.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

