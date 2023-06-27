HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Gap Down to $16.67

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.67, but opened at $15.97. HilleVax shares last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 3,520 shares changing hands.
HilleVax Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.25. Equities research analysts forecast that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax
About HilleVax
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on HilleVax from StockNews.com
- How Low Can Walgreen’s Boots Alliance Go?
- United Natural Foods’ Risk-Reward Tradeoff Looks Appetizing
- Drugmaker GSK: Becoming a Healthier Value Stock
- Is Peloton Stock a Buy After a Recent Downgrade?
- Five stocks we like better than HilleVax
Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.