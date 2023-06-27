HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Gap Down to $16.67

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.67, but opened at $15.97. HilleVax shares last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 3,520 shares changing hands.

HilleVax Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58.

Get HilleVax alerts:

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.25. Equities research analysts forecast that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax

About HilleVax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLVX. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,096,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,037,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,246,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 573,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 502,197 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.