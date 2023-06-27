Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Sells $15,390.00 in Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $15,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE HOV traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.71. 77,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $568.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.91.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The construction company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 79.84% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $703.66 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOV. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,755,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 85.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 65,519 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after buying an additional 34,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

