Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.
Hub Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.12. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $104.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $794,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Hub Group by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 59,382 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,133,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Hub Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,594,000 after buying an additional 47,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
