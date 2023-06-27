Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.12. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $104.67.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $794,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Hub Group by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 59,382 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,133,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Hub Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,594,000 after buying an additional 47,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

