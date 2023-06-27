Hudson Capital Management LLC Buys 351 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,490,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE remained flat at $74.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 671,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,169,705. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.42. The stock has a market cap of $150.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

