Hudson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup makes up 1.5% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Norges Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $163,931,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,542,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after acquiring an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $37,289,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

PulteGroup stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.50. 268,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,519. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $77.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.