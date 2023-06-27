Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after acquiring an additional 882,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,345,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,565,000 after acquiring an additional 349,165 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,029,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,053,000 after acquiring an additional 269,814 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

CL stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,093. The firm has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

