Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $3.86 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.5% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 169,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,894,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 58,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.84. 200,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,782. The company has a market capitalization of $149.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.82 and a 200 day moving average of $180.28.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

