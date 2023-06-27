Hudson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRPT stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.62. 237,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,423. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $187.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

