Hudson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of SRPT stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.62. 237,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,423. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $159.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $187.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.81.
Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Sarepta Therapeutics from StockNews.com
- Is Peloton Stock a Buy After a Recent Downgrade?
- Activision Blizzard Shares up 1.83% Amid Regulators’ Blunders
- Rising Optimism: Analysts Say “Buy” Despite Earnings Uncertainty
- PetVivo Sales Spryng Higher on Injectable OA Relief for Pets
- Five stocks we like better than Sarepta Therapeutics
Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.