Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 236,181 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,181 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.4% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP remained flat at $20.15 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,270. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0581 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.