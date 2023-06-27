ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $202.49 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 960,177,209 coins and its circulating supply is 960,177,208 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 960,147,890.6329116 with 960,147,888.3085284 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21543581 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $5,101,903.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

