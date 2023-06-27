Ignite Planners LLC Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,951 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 35,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.32.

COP opened at $101.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

