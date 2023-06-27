Ignite Planners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. American Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 54,826 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGG opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.80.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

