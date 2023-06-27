Ignite Planners LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.9% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,184,005,000 after purchasing an additional 110,026 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,496,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $237.37 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.63.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

