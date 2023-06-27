Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1283 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF Price Performance

OWNS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.18. 6,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,203. Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Rating) by 147,350.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF Company Profile

The Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to generate current income from an actively managed portfolio of investment grade, fixed income securities backed by mortgage loans made to low- and moderate-income borrowers and minorities.

