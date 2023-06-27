Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF Stock Performance

NACP traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.20. 2,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035. Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NACP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF by 462.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period.

About Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF

The Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NACP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Minority Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap companies selected and weighted based on social criteria as defined by the NAACP. NACP was launched on Jul 18, 2018 and is managed by Impact Shares.

