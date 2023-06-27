InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Trading Up 3.5%

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.42 and last traded at C$2.39. Approximately 195,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 248,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPO shares. ATB Capital reduced their price target on InPlay Oil from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$212.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.65.

InPlay Oil Dividend Announcement

InPlay Oil ( TSE:IPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of C$45.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$46.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.457529 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

Featured Stories

