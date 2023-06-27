Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Sells 6,867 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) Director Anna Baird sold 6,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $50,815.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Semrush Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Semrush stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.87. 267,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,939. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.43 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEMR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 1,232.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Semrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Semrush in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

