Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $664,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,740,942.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
TriNet Group Stock Performance
TNET traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,999. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.53 and its 200-day moving average is $82.21. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on TriNet Group from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than TriNet Group
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.