Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $664,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,740,942.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TNET traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,999. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.53 and its 200-day moving average is $82.21. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TriNet Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,872,000 after purchasing an additional 61,382 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 89,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 51,417 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

