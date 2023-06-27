Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Insignia Systems Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of ISIG stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11. Insignia Systems has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.91.
Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 103.74% and a net margin of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter.
Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.
