Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $6,533,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PNOV stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $819.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

