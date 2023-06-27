Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.8% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,230 shares of company stock worth $30,055,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.01.

Shares of TSLA opened at $242.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $767.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

