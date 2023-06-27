Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fiserv by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 104.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on FI shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv Stock Performance

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,625. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FI stock opened at $120.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.80 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.