Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

